Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a sell rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

