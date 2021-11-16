Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a sell rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.06.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

