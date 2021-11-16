FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

