Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

ULCC opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.