fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

