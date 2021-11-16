Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $724.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

