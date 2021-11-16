Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 172 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,882,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,047,000 after purchasing an additional 164,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

