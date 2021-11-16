Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.46 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day moving average is $274.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

