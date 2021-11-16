Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,815,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,925,000 after acquiring an additional 133,415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

