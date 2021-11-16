Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

NYSE:SWK opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

