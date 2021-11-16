Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.28 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

