Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,493 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

BA opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.35 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.