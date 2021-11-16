FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $348,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

