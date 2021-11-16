FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By KeyCorp

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.
FIGS opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.