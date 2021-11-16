FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Issued By Raymond James

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$8.09.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

