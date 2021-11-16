FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.96). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23).

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

