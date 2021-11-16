FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Issued By B. Riley

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

HROW stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

