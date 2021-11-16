FY2021 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

