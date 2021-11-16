FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$37.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.77. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.49 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

