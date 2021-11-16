FY2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised by Analyst

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

