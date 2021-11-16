FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Lowered by Analyst

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cannae in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $4,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

