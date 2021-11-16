FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

