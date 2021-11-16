FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $460.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.