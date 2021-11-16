FY2021 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Reduced by Analyst

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGTI. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

