FY2021 EPS Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised by Analyst

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SSKN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

