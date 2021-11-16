FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Cut by Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPST opened at $11.03 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

