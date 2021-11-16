FY2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Decreased by Analyst

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.81). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKHS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 541.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 74,797 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 268.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

