FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

