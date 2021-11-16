FY2022 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $10.00 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

