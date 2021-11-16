FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Novartis has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

