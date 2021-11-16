Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GANX. B. Riley started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,155,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

