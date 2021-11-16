Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,074. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

