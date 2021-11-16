GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,310. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

