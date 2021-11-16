Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

