GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.80

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get GAN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $531.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in GAN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in GAN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.