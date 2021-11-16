Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $547,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $624,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 128,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,939. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

