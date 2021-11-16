Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,435. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

