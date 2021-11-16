Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,869. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43.

