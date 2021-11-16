Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.12.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,864 shares of company stock valued at $220,209,106. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.89. 13,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average is $255.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

