Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

