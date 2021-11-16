Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,956 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

