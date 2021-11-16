GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Critical Comparison

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.70 $110.61 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.40 $3.35 million $0.16 5.63

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.00%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

