General Mills, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

General Mills has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

