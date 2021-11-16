General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Review

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get General Motors alerts:

79.0% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares General Motors and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $122.49 billion 0.75 $6.43 billion $7.48 8.42 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Motors and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 1 18 0 2.95 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $70.16, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.