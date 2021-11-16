Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report sales of $572.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,097. Genesco has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

