Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

