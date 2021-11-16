Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $238.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.10 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.81. 336,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

