Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock remained flat at $$4.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

