Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Genworth Financial stock remained flat at $$4.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
