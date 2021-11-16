Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,934 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.