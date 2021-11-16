Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,854,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

